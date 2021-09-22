Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,063,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,588,000.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

