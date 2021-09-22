Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,928,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 74,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

