Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.77% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $33.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

