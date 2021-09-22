Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,354 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

