Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

