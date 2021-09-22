Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

