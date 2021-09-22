Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $953,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.39. 8,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.