Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Manulife Financial makes up about 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. 111,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

