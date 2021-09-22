Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 14,200 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. 2,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

