Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Columbia Sportswear comprises 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

COLM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,030. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.37.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

