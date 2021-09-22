Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,879,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,781,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

