Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 14,501 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 49,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,534. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

