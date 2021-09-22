Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Camping World in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

CWH stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Camping World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Camping World by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Camping World by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

