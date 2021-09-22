Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$5.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
CNE stock opened at C$3.42 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The firm has a market cap of C$604.73 million and a PE ratio of 163.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.36.
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$85.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Canacol Energy news, Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,558.40.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.
