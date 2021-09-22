Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$5.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

CNE stock opened at C$3.42 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The firm has a market cap of C$604.73 million and a PE ratio of 163.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.36.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$85.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 775.05%.

In other Canacol Energy news, Director David A. Winter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,558.40.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.