Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Sunday, September 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.53.

Shares of CNR opened at C$147.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total value of C$181,019,728.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,565,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,913,267,005.28. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

