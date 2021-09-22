Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$98.00 to C$97.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as low as C$83.22 and last traded at C$83.35, with a volume of 1211596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.73.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$212.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$221.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

