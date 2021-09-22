Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from C$30.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

