Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.22% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $8.09 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

