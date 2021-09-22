Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.22% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ CRXT opened at $8.09 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $31.24.
About Clarus Therapeutics
