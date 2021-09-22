Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.
JAGX opened at $2.24 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.