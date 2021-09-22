Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

JAGX opened at $2.24 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

