Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPX. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.68.

Shares of CPX opened at C$44.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.14. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$28.84 and a 12 month high of C$45.04.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

