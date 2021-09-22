Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post sales of $32.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CSTR stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $469.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

