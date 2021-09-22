Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) Insider Sells A$134,700.00 in Stock

Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) insider Steve (Stephen) Abbott sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32), for a total value of A$134,700.00 ($96,214.29).

Steve (Stephen) Abbott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caravel Minerals alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Steve (Stephen) Abbott 5,000,000 shares of Caravel Minerals stock.

Caravel Minerals Company Profile

Caravel Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a copper exploration and development company in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the Caravel Copper project located to the north-east of Perth. It also explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Swan Group Limited and changed its name to Caravel Minerals Limited in November 2012.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Caravel Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravel Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.