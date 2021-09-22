Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $15.44. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 867 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77.

About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

