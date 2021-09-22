Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRRFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

