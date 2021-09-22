Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $337.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.75 and its 200 day moving average is $371.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

