Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

