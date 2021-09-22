Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $300.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $215.75 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.98 and a 200-day moving average of $280.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

