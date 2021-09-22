Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,204 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPX FLOW worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 53.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

