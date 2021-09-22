Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

