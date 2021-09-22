Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 440,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 110,157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

