Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 311 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

