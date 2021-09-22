Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 214,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,604,882 shares.The stock last traded at $53.95 and had previously closed at $52.86.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

