Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88. 2,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,144,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.