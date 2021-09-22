CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

