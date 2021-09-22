CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 488.0 days.

CCL Industries stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. CCL Industries has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $59.41.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.