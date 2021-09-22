Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $540,229.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045013 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.