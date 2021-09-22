Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.16. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 22,721 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.
The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
