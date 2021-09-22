Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.16. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 22,721 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

