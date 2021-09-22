Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $38.85

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.85, but opened at $37.81. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 1,967 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 44,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 305,824 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,412. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

