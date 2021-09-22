CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 140,473 shares.The stock last traded at $87.57 and had previously closed at $88.06.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
