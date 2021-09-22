CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 140,473 shares.The stock last traded at $87.57 and had previously closed at $88.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

