ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. ChangeNOW Token has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $402.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChangeNOW Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00171625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00114182 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.40 or 0.07009439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.57 or 0.99917864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00793732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,660,980 coins. ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

