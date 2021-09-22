Charter Trust Co. Buys 441 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.0% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,427,000 after purchasing an additional 203,538 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.79. 27,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

