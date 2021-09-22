Charter Trust Co. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $222,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 70,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. 18,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.