Charter Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 19,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.99. 16,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $211.38 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.22 and a 200 day moving average of $364.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.