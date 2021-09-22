Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 322,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,303,672. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

