CheesecakeSwap Token Price Tops $0.0498 on Major Exchanges (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $89,918.19 and approximately $12,233.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00114081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00169537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06954202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,507.67 or 1.00385640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.34 or 0.00782960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.