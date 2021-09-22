Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CEMI opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 355,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 233,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

