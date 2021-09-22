Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 38,273 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 38,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $845,833.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 37,913 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $864,037.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.11 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

Shares of MYOV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 1,409,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYOV. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.