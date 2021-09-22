ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

