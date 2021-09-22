Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.24

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.24 and traded as high as $45.66. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 5,495 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

