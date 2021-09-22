CHI Advisors LLC Sells 21,059 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

CHI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics accounts for 18.4% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned 6.86% of Repare Therapeutics worth $79,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $59,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $756,220.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,685 shares of company stock worth $8,023,026. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,396. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

